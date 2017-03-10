Fire Leaves Dorchester County Home in Ruins

VIENNA, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Thursday morning fire that caused an estimated $170,000 in damage to a home in Dorchester County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a one-story home located at 208 Old Ocean Gateway in Vienna.

It took 20 firefighters from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire fire reportedly caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators said the fire started in the living room and was caused by faulty electrical wiring.