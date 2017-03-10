Talbot County House Fire Reportedly Caused By Ceiling Fan

BOZMAN, Md. - A Talbot County home is destroyed after a fire that fire marshals say was caused by a ceiling fan.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Joyce Jones discovered the fire burning at his home on Quaker Neck Road in Bozman around 6:25 a.m. Friday.



Fire officials say it took 50 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the fire, which they say was caused by an electrical failure of a ceiling fan on the screened-in porch. Total damage is estimated at $300,000. No injuries were reported.