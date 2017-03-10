Dover Man Arrested after Fleeing Domestic Dispute and Hitting Elderly Woman

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says a man is in custody for domestic related charges and vehicular assault, including hitting an elderly woman and fleeing the scene.

According to police, officers were responding to the White Oak Condos around 9:50 AM on Thursday morning when the girlfriend of Erick Wyatte, 30 of Dover, told police he was beating on her car. The woman had an active No Contact order out against Wyatte, issued back in January by the Delaware Superior Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted Wyatte getting into his car, trying to flee the scene. Wyatte eventually hit a 71-year-old woman at the intersection of White Oak Road and N. DuPont Highway, before turning into the Towne Point neighborhood and hitting a parked car on Nimitz Road. Police say Wyatte soon lost control of the wheel, causing his car to flip over.

He was taken into custody and treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The elderly woman remains in critical condition for her injuries after being struck by Wyatte. Investigators determined the suspect was under the influence of a drug and are awaiting the results of blood tests to determine the specific substance involved. Wyatte was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correction Center on a $22,000 cash bond on for Vehicular Assault 1st Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Breach of Release, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Leaving the Scene of Injury Accident, Failure to Report Accident Resulting in Injury or Death and various traffic offenses.