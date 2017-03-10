Dover Man Arrested after Fleeing Domestic Dispute and Hitting El - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested after Fleeing Domestic Dispute and Hitting Elderly Woman

Posted: Updated:
(Erick Wyatte; Photo Credit: Dover Police Department) (Erick Wyatte; Photo Credit: Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says a man is in custody for domestic related charges and vehicular assault, including hitting an elderly woman and fleeing the scene.

According to police, officers were responding to the White Oak Condos around 9:50 AM on Thursday morning when the girlfriend of Erick Wyatte, 30 of Dover,  told police he was beating on her car. The woman had an active No Contact order out against Wyatte, issued back in January by the Delaware Superior Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted Wyatte getting into his car, trying to flee the scene. Wyatte eventually hit a 71-year-old woman at the intersection of White Oak Road and N. DuPont Highway, before turning into the Towne Point neighborhood and hitting a parked car on Nimitz Road. Police say Wyatte soon lost control of the wheel, causing his car to flip over.

He was taken into custody and treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The elderly woman remains in critical condition for her injuries after being struck by Wyatte. Investigators determined the suspect was under the influence of a drug and are awaiting the results of blood tests to determine the specific substance involved. Wyatte was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correction Center on a $22,000 cash bond on for Vehicular Assault 1st Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Breach of Release, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Leaving the Scene of Injury Accident, Failure to Report Accident Resulting in Injury or Death and various traffic offenses.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:40:57 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it.  Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.

    More

    Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices