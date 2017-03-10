Milford Teen Arrested For Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

MILFORD, Del. - Milford police have identified and arrested one suspect in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver thanks to tips from the community.

After video of the March 1 robbery was released on Monday, police say the public's help led them to a 17-year-old from Milford. He was arrested on Thursday, according to police, and charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy. Police say he was committed to the Stevenson House in default of $42,000 secured bail and given an unspecified court date in Sussex County Family Court.

Police are continuing to ask for the public's help in identifying the other suspect in this investigation.