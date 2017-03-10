ECI Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy

WESTOVER, Md. - A correctional officer at the Eastern Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy at the prison.

According to the Justice Department, 32-year-old Thomas Leimbach of Pocomoke City entered the plea on Thursday. According to his plea agreement and court documents, Leimbach admitted to accepting bribes from inmates while he was a correctional officer at ECI in exchange for smuggling contraband into the prison, including narcotics, cell phones and tobacco. Prosecutors say he was working with other COs.

Court documents state that on June 5, 2014, law enforcement intercepted a call from an inmate to his sister, in which they discussed whether their mother “took care of that today.” That same day, Leimbach was arrested after the inmate’s mother delivered contraband to him. Leimbach was searched and, according to prosecutors, was found with 75 Suboxone strips and $375 in cash.

Leimbach faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the racketeering conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for June 29.