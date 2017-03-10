Two Charged in Denton Home Invasion That Left Man Injured

DENTON, Md.- Two suspects are behind bars after police say they broke into a home in Denton where they pistol-whipped and beat up a man, leaving him injured.

Denton police said the incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 800-block of Market Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they met with one male and two female victims. All three told police they were awakened by someone banging on the door and the sound of glass breaking.

Police said further investigation revealed that Jerry Wall, 40, and Joshua Weaver, 26, both of Lothian, Md., forced their way into the home. Investigators said Wall was armed with a handgun when he entered the home and used it to strike the man in the head, while Weaver began to punch him.

Investigators said Wall then pointed the handgun at all three victims, before placing the gun against the head of one of the women and threatening her life.

Both suspects fled the area in a red in color passenger car.

The male victim sustained a head wound, but police said he refused treatment from emergency medical personnel after they responded to the scene. Neither female victim required medical treatment, investigators said.

The investigation by Denton Police Department officers resulted in them applying for criminal charges and arrest warrants for both Wall and Weaver.

Lookouts were issued to police departments in the region.

At about 3 a.m. Friday, Ocean City Police Department officers located the suspects while conducting a non-related enforcement action. Both suspects

were taken into custody without incident.

Wall and Weaver were charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, three counts first-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault, eight counts of reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, having a handgun on person, having a handgun in a vehicle and malicious destruction of property.

Both Wall and Weaver were taken before a District Court Commissioner who ordered them held without bail after an initial appearance hearing.

Police said they believe the suspects knew the victims but a motive for these crimes has not yet been identified.