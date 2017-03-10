Dover Man Gets 30 Years for Child Rape

DOVER, Del.- A 51-year-old Dover man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child, prosecutors said Friday.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, in May of 2015 Bobbie Harrell had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl whom he was babysitting at a home on Simon Circle.

Harrell pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and first-degree reckless endangerment and was sentenced in Delaware Superior Court to 30 years in prison followed by three years of probation.