Former Delaware Correctional Officer Indicted on Contraband Smuggling Charges

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware correctional officer has been indicted on federal conspiracy and extortion charges in an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband to inmates in return for bribes.



A grand jury indicted Lorraine Mosley this week. She is scheduled for arraignment next Thursday.



Court filings from last year indicated that prosecutors were working with Mosley to resolve the case against her without an indictment.



Mosley is accused of smuggling a cellphone to an inmate at the women's prison in New Castle in return for a $100 bribe.



Federal prosecutors charged two other Delaware correctional officers last year with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in return for bribes.



Paul Hursey and Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.