St. Patrick's Day Boardwalk 5K Run

(St. Patrick's Day Boardwalk 5K; Photo Credit: WBOC) (St. Patrick's Day Boardwalk 5K; Photo Credit: WBOC)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Thousands of runners in green turned out for annual St. Patrick's Day Boardwalk 5K Run in Ocean City Saturday morning.

The race kicked off at 9 a.m. behind the Shenanigans Irish Pub. Participants of all ages ran the race along the Ocean City boardwalk. The annual race is one of many events celebrating the St. Patrick's Day season in the resort town. Last year, more than 1,200 runners signed up for the race.

