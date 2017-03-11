Harriet Tubman Visitor Center Opens

CHURCH CREEK, Md. -- The doors of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center are finally open.

In Dorchester County, the new site's grand opening festivities kicked off Friday with an official ribbon cutting and continued through Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered on the grounds not far from the famous abolitionist and freedom fighter's birthplace for the National Park Service's grand opening of the site. Attendees witnessed an interactive re-enactment of Tubman, played by actress Millicent Sparks, highlighting Tubman's life and legacy, during the center's opening ceremony. Other celebratory events included a creative writing workshop and a tour of the visitor center's grounds with historian Tony Cohen of the Menare Foundation.

The celebratory grand opening events continue through Sunday. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.