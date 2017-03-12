Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest

LAUREL, Del. - On Friday, the Laurel Police Department pulled over a Salisbury man for traffic violations and the traffic stop led to a DUI and drug arrest.

According to police, 32-year-old Shanun Handy of Salisbury was stopped in Laurel and arrested for driving under the influence. The arrest is Handy's 3rd for driving under the influence. Police said they also found 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, .658 grams of heroin, and $2,630 in cash hidden on Handy.

Handy was arraigned for his numerous traffic and drug related charges and was sent to the Department of Corrections in default of a $5,000 cash bond.