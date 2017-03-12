Car Crashes into Salisbury Home Sunday Morning

SALISBURY, Md. - It was a scary few moments inside one Salisbury home when a car crashed into the home Sunday morning.

The Salisbury Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The car happened at the corner of Hanover Street and South Boulevard in Salisbury.

Details of what exactly happen remain limited at this time, but from the photos, it appears a black car went over the curb and collided with the corner of the home on Hanover Street. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the accident, but from the photos, it is clear there was some structural damage to the home.