Car Crashes into Salisbury Home Sunday Morning - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Crashes into Salisbury Home Sunday Morning

Posted: Updated:
Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD) Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD)
Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD) Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD)
Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD) Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD)
Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD) Car crashed into a Salisbury home. (Photo: Salisbury FD)

SALISBURY, Md. - It was a scary few moments inside one Salisbury home when a car crashed into the home Sunday morning.

The Salisbury Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.  The car happened at the corner of Hanover Street and South Boulevard in Salisbury.

Details of what exactly happen remain limited at this time, but from the photos, it appears a black car went over the curb and collided with the corner of the home on Hanover Street.  It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the accident, but from the photos, it is clear there was some structural damage to the home.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police: Body Found in Dover Belonged to Woman Who Fell Asleep in Roadway

    Police: Body Found in Dover Belonged to Woman Who Fell Asleep in Roadway

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:21:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:21:38 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.

    More

    Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.

    More

  • "Beat the Peak" Alert Issued for Tuesday Afternoon

    "Beat the Peak" Alert Issued for Tuesday Afternoon

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:54:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:56:44 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Due to the extremely warm temperatures and high energy use, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage between 4 and 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 13.

    More

    Due to the extremely warm temperatures and high energy use, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage between 4 and 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 13.

    More

  • Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:40:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:18:06 GMT

    Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices