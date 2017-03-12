Milford Man Dies in Saturday Night Car Crash

Republican Ed Gillespie has narrowly won his party's nomination and Ralph Northam has won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.More
Republican Ed Gillespie has narrowly won his party's nomination and Ralph Northam has won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery.More
The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.More
Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.More
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.More
Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday.
The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.More
A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday.
The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.More