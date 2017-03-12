Milford Man Dies in Saturday Night Car Crash

LINCOLN, Del.-- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit say they are currently investigating a single car crash that claimed the life of a Milford man Saturday night.

Investigators say the crash occurred around 6:54 p.m. on Saturday, as Mark A. Harris, 54, was operating a 2005 Toyota RAV 4 and was traveling in a northbound direction on North Old State Road at a high rate of speed. Harris was unable to make a left turn as he approached Susquehanna Avenue, causing his car to exit the east edge of the roadway. The driver’s side of the Toyota then struck a tree, trapping Harris in the car.

Mark Harris, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.North Old State Road between Susquehanna Road and McCoy Street were closed for approximately 3.5 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.