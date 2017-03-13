University of Delaware Launches Biden Policy Institute

Multiple people, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.More
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
After several attempts to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, NASA will try once again Thursday night.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
