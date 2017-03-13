Airlines Expect to Cancel Thousands of Flights Due to Winter Sto - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Airlines Expect to Cancel Thousands of Flights Due to Winter Storm

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press
    
U.S. airlines have already canceled about 5,300 flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.
    
Tracking service FlightAware.com said late Monday morning that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 3,900 on Tuesday had been canceled.
    
Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday's cancellations, while Tuesday's disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston including the New York City area.
    
The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.
    
Southwest has canceled more than 300 flights for Monday and nearly another 900 scheduled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
    
American Airlines and its American Eagle contractor Envoy Air together had canceled more than 300 flights Monday and 700 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways, with major operations in Boston and New York, had already canceled more than 600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, FlightAware said.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Driver Abuse of Flaggers in Work Zones

    Driver Abuse of Flaggers in Work Zones

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:26:02 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:26:02 GMT

    Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones. 

    More

    Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones. 

    More

  • Legendary Skipjack Captain Dies at 95

    Legendary Skipjack Captain Dies at 95

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:13:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:14:29 GMT
    Photo credit: MDSeaGrant YouTube pagePhoto credit: MDSeaGrant YouTube page

    Legendary skipjack captain Art Daniels Jr. passed away Tuesday, according to his great-grandson Eddie Daniels.

    More

    Legendary skipjack captain Art Daniels Jr. passed away Tuesday, according to his great-grandson Eddie Daniels.

    More

  • Judge Rules Against Angler in White Marlin Open Trial

    Judge Rules Against Angler in White Marlin Open Trial

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:49:14 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:28:09 GMT

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. 

    More

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Judge Rules Against Angler in White Marlin Open Trial

    Judge Rules Against Angler in White Marlin Open Trial

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:49:14 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:28:09 GMT

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. 

    More

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. 

    More

  • Funeral Arrangements Announced for Brooke Mulford

    Funeral Arrangements Announced for Brooke Mulford

    Jun 12, 2017 07:34 AM2017-06-12 11:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:04:02 GMT
    Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke)Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke)

    Funeral arrangements have been announced for Brooke Mulford, a young girl from Delmarva who lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer earlier this week. 

    More

    Funeral arrangements have been announced for Brooke Mulford, a young girl from Delmarva who passed away from cancer earlier this week. 

    More

  • Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

    Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-06-14 11:59:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:05:50 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices