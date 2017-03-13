Trial Over Virginia's 2011 Legislative Boundaries Begins

Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.More
Legendary skipjack captain Art Daniels Jr. passed away Tuesday, according to his great-grandson Eddie Daniels.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Brooke Mulford, a young girl from Delmarva who lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer earlier this week.More
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
Judge Richard D. Bennett's decision against fisherman Phil Heasley of Naples, Fla., came a week and a half after the two-week federal trial wrapped up in Baltimore.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
