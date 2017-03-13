Shots Fired During Dover Burglary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shots Fired During Dover Burglary

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary where a 28-year-old victim was shot at.  

Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday at Pine Grove Apartments on Webbs Lane. Police say a resident left his apartment to take out the trash and left the door unlocked. When he returned, police say he spotted a man in the hallway.  

According to police, the suspect fired a single shot at the victim. The victim was not injured, and the suspect took off.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6'0" tall, medium complexion, with a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

