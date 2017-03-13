President Appointed for Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new leader.

Bill Chambers has been appointed as as SACC's President/CEO. After an extensive search, Chambers was chosen to head Salisbury's 820 member business organization.
 
"We are excited to have Mr. Chambers on board," Chairperson Dr. Cathy Townsend said. "Bill's extensive experience with Chambers of Commerce and his varied career experiences makes him more than qualified to implement the Chamber's strategic plan. Bill is a leader and will be a truly effective voice for the business community. He will continue to build the Chamber as the area's indispensable business resource."
 
"It is a privilege and honor to have the opportunity to serve the vibrant business community and the membership of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce," Chambers said. "Along with a dedicated Board and excellent Chamber staff, we will work to increase the Chambers' presence on the Lower Shore."

Chambers has 37 years of high level organizational management expertise. He has been the President/CEO of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce for 2 years and has represented over 430 member business organizations. He also served as chairman of the board for the Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber of Commerce and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
 
Prior to his role at the Calvert County Chamber, Chambers was the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Calvert County for over 3 years. For 32 years, Chambers served as the General Manager of The Show Place Arena and Prince George's Equestrian Center which is a 6,000 seat sports and entertainment arena and 130 acre equine center with an annual budget of $3.5 million and a staff of 150 employees.
 
Chambers additional leadership positions include seats on the Southern Maryland Higher Education Board of Governors, Maryland Women Heritage Center Board, and Calvert Economic Development Commission. Bill graduated from University of MD, College Park with degrees in Sociology and Criminology. 

