Winter Storm Forces Cancellation of Delaware Legislative Session

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on central and northern Delaware made its impact felt even before it arrived.
    
Delaware lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene Tuesday after a weeks-long break for budget committee hearing but decided to cancel the session.
    
Newark declared a snow emergency effective early Tuesday, ordering residents and businesses on snow emergency routes to remove all vehicles from the street before 1:30 a.m. to avoid being towed. The city also announced a two-hour delayed opening for city offices.
    
Forecasters expect between 8 and 12 inches of snow in New Castle County, and about half that in Kent County. Gov. John Carney has issued a driving warning for New Castle County on Tuesday.
    
Sussex County was expected to get mostly rain, with coastal flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.
 

