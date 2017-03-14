Storm Brings Messy Mix of Snow, Sleet, Rain to Mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- A late-season storm is dumping a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain on the Mid-Atlantic, complicating travel, knocking out power and closing schools and government offices around the region.



Officials are urging people to stay home while crews clear roads Tuesday. Virginia and Maryland have declared states of emergency.



The National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 6 inches of snow in Baltimore and 3 to 4 inches in Washington. There could be 12 to 18 inches of snow in Hagerstown, Maryland and 8 to 12 inches in Winchester, Virginia.



The federal government is opening late. In Delaware, state workers in New Castle County don't have to report. In Maryland, state offices in the north and west are closed and workers elsewhere can take liberal leave.

WBOC Closings and Delays Page: http://www.wboc.com/category/50888/closings