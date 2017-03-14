Updated: DelDOT Issues Winter Storm Update

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Department of Transportation crews have been working steadily to prepare the state’s roadways for removal of snow and ice, the agency said Tuesday morning. Snow began to fall overnight, and storm activity is expected to last until the late afternoon hours in New Castle County.

DelDOT said its maintenance forces will continue snow removal operations throughout the day. Motorists should continue to exercise extreme caution when driving today, and be on the watch for hazards such as icy patches and snow covered roadways. With the high wind gusts, motorists should be alert and careful for fallen tree limbs/power lines and debris on the roads.

Every effort will be made to keep the state’s roadways open and operating, the public may expect disruption and delays as the storm progresses, according to DelDOT.

Once primary roads are passable, DelDOT’s crews will move to the secondary roads. Crews may be forced to return to the primary roads even after operations have started on secondary roads, due to the changing of weather conditions.

DelDOT wants to stress the importance of staying off the roads, if possible, during major storms and slow down when you drive. There is a potential for snow squalls to develop, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Delaware’s Driving Warning to be Lifted at Noon

Gov. John Carney will lift the Level 1 Driving Warning effective in New Castle County effective at noon on Tuesday, March 14. The warning has been in effect since midnight. The Delaware National Guard will continue to provide assistance to state and local authorities responding to the winter storm, at the discretion of the Adjutant General.

New Castle County DMV Facilities Closed

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in New Castle County will be closed today due to the inclement weather. Facilities in Kent and Sussex will remain open.

DART

There will be no disruption to DART operations today.