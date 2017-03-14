Updated: Wintry Mix and Winds Knock Out Power in Mid-Atlantic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Wintry Mix and Winds Knock Out Power in Mid-Atlantic

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A mix of snow and sleet with strong winds is knocking out power for more than 80,000 customers in the mid-Atlantic.
    
Dominion Power reports nearly 20,000 customers in the dark in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the Richmond area.
    
Maryland officials report about 36,000 outages around the state, with more than 14,000 in Cecil County. Delmarva Power reports more than 30,000 customers without power in New Castle County, Delaware.


     

