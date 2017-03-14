Overloaded Extension Cord Blamed for Delmar House Fire

DELMAR, Md. - Fire officials say an overloaded extension cord caused a massive fire in a Delmar home Monday evening.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 305 Highland Avenue broke out in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. Smoke alarms were activated. Fire officials say 30 firefighters had the fire under control within about an hour and a half. By that time, damage was estimated at $130,000. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.