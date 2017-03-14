Overloaded Extension Cord Blamed for Delmar House Fire

Architect of the historic Wicomico County Courthouse gives WBOC a unique tour of the 150-year-old building Thursday.More
Several locations on the Eastern Shore are receiving a share of $10.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the state.More
Baltimore's top prosecutor is urging a federal appeals court to find that she is immune from a civil lawsuit filed by five police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist who died in a Wednesday morning crash east of Laurel.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.
Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth.
Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.More
