Overloaded Extension Cord Blamed for Delmar House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Overloaded Extension Cord Blamed for Delmar House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Delmar Fire Department

DELMAR, Md. - Fire officials say an overloaded extension cord caused a massive fire in a Delmar home Monday evening.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 305 Highland Avenue broke out in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. Smoke alarms were activated. Fire officials say 30 firefighters had the fire under control within about an hour and a half. By that time, damage was estimated at $130,000. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices