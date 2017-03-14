Ousted Tenant Accused of Throwing Hot Coffee on Wicomico Sheriff - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ousted Tenant Accused of Throwing Hot Coffee on Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy

Posted: Updated:
Donald Smullen Donald Smullen

SALISBURY, Md.- A man being evicted from a Salisbury home is facing assault and related charges following accusations that he threw hot coffee on a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy trying to escort him from the property.   

Lt. Tim Robinson of the sheriff's office said that on Monday morning, a deputy was in the process of conducting an eviction at a home on the 400 block of Oriole Place when the soon to be evicted tenant, 57-year-old Donald Smullen, began displaying "signs of dissatisfaction" with the process. According to Robinson, Smullen began yelling disparaging profanity-laced comments about his landlord and said that he was not leaving.

According to Robinson, during the commotion caused by Smullen, he threw hot coffee on the deputy. 

Robinson said the deputy informed Smullen that he was under arrest, to which Smullen informed the deputy that was incorrect, that Smullen was not under arrest as Smullen attempted to pull away from the deputy. 

The deputy assisted Smullen onto the hood of the patrol vehicle at which point he was placed in handcuffs.

Smullen was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace and initially detained on a temporary commitment due to his lack of cooperation, according to Robinson.

The eviction was successfully completed following Smullen’s arrest, Robinson said.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More

  • Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More

  • WBOC Takes a Unique Tour of the Historic Wicomico County Courthouse During Renovations

    WBOC Takes a Unique Tour of the Historic Wicomico County Courthouse During Renovations

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:14:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:14:05 GMT

     Architect of the historic Wicomico County Courthouse gives WBOC a unique tour of the 150-year-old building Thursday. 

    More

     Architect of the historic Wicomico County Courthouse gives WBOC a unique tour of the 150-year-old building Thursday. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices