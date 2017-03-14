Ousted Tenant Accused of Throwing Hot Coffee on Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy

SALISBURY, Md.- A man being evicted from a Salisbury home is facing assault and related charges following accusations that he threw hot coffee on a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy trying to escort him from the property.

Lt. Tim Robinson of the sheriff's office said that on Monday morning, a deputy was in the process of conducting an eviction at a home on the 400 block of Oriole Place when the soon to be evicted tenant, 57-year-old Donald Smullen, began displaying "signs of dissatisfaction" with the process. According to Robinson, Smullen began yelling disparaging profanity-laced comments about his landlord and said that he was not leaving.

According to Robinson, during the commotion caused by Smullen, he threw hot coffee on the deputy.

Robinson said the deputy informed Smullen that he was under arrest, to which Smullen informed the deputy that was incorrect, that Smullen was not under arrest as Smullen attempted to pull away from the deputy.

The deputy assisted Smullen onto the hood of the patrol vehicle at which point he was placed in handcuffs.

Smullen was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace and initially detained on a temporary commitment due to his lack of cooperation, according to Robinson.

The eviction was successfully completed following Smullen’s arrest, Robinson said.

