Firefly Music Festival Announces Daily Lineups

DOVER, Del. - Firefly Music Festival announces their daily lineup of performers for the four day festival in June.

The festival kicks off on Thurday, June 15th, with performances by Glass Animals, Kaleo, Maryland's own OAR, and Delmarva native Maggie Rogers.

On Friday, Twenty One Pilots will headline the main stage, with Flume, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand, AFI, and Benny Benassi also performing.

Saturday, the third day of the festival, is jam packed with big name performers, such as The Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Bob Dylan, Kesha, and DJ Jazzy Jeff to name a few.

Fire fly closes on Sunday with Muse, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Dillon Francis performing.

You can find a full breakdown of Firefly's 2017 daily lineups on the festival's website.

Single day tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, March 16 at Noon, along with single day camping, a new option for festival goers this year who can not attend all four days.