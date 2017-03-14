Firefly Music Festival Announces Daily Lineups - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefly Music Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Posted: Updated:
By Micheal Kettelberger
Connect

DOVER, Del. - Firefly Music Festival announces their daily lineup of performers for the four day festival in June.

The festival kicks off on Thurday, June 15th, with performances by Glass Animals, Kaleo, Maryland's own OAR, and Delmarva native Maggie Rogers.

On Friday, Twenty One Pilots will headline the main stage, with Flume, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand, AFI, and Benny Benassi also performing.

Saturday, the third day of the festival, is jam packed with big name performers, such as The Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Bob Dylan, Kesha, and DJ Jazzy Jeff to name a few.

Fire fly closes on Sunday with Muse, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Dillon Francis performing.

You can find a full breakdown of Firefly's 2017 daily lineups on the festival's website.

Single day tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, March 16 at Noon, along with single day camping, a new option for festival goers this year who can not attend all four days. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Allegations

    Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Allegations

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:52:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:53:30 GMT

    SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including those raised by a local union. According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town sol...

    More

    SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including those raised by a local union. According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town sol...

    More

  • Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More

  • Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices