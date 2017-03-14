People of Wicomico Brave the Wind and Cold

SALISBURY, Md.- People were outside Tuesday in Wicomico County braving the cold and windy weather.

With high wind speeds and low temperatures people didn't want to be outside Tuesday.

But, Frank Yanez of Dorchester County said that he was prepared for this windy weather.

"We made sure that I took things out of the yard that would blow away and we're holding tight to the doors," Yanez said.

Some Salisbury students said not having a car on campus made Tuesday's walk to class even tougher than most.

"It's really cold too, it's freezing. I've like doubled up on my jackets and stuff," said Salisbury University student Alyson Wlycox.

One Salisbury man who normally walks his dog a mile or so, said they had to shorten their walk today to brave the wintry weather.

"So today we're cutting our walk a little bit short than usual normally we go a couple miles mid-day but we're cutting it a little bit short today just cause its so cold, so windy," said Steve Rybacki.

In the end, people said they hope they see warmer weather soon.