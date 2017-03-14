Firefighter Injured in Bethany Beach Fire

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a house fire in Bethany Beach late Tuesday morning, and fire officials say the weather made it tough to fight.

The fire in the 39000 block of Heron Road in Bethany Beach was reported around 10:30 a.m. and under control by 11:25, according to state fire marshals. Fortunately no one was home at the time.



Bethany Beach Fire Chief Brian Martin says the fire was upgraded from a one-alarm to a two-alarm because of the weather.

"Because of the low ceiling, the humidity and the storm today, the smoke was banked down to the ground, so it was very hard to see what we had," Chief Martin told WBOC. "I immediately struck a second alarm to bring in additional help. Due to the weather conditions, which I think paid off in the end, we were able to put a quick knock on the fire."

Chief Martin says one firefighter hurt his arm while putting out the fire and had to be treated for a minor injury at Beebe Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.