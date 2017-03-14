Firefighter Injured in Bethany Beach Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefighter Injured in Bethany Beach Fire

Posted: Updated:
Photo: WBOC Photo: WBOC

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a house fire in Bethany Beach late Tuesday morning, and fire officials say the weather made it tough to fight.

The fire in the 39000 block of Heron Road in Bethany Beach was reported around 10:30 a.m. and under control by 11:25, according to state fire marshals. Fortunately no one was home at the time.

Bethany Beach Fire Chief Brian Martin says the fire was upgraded from a one-alarm to a two-alarm because of the weather.

"Because of the low ceiling, the humidity and the storm today, the smoke was banked down to the ground, so it was very hard to see what we had," Chief Martin told WBOC. "I immediately struck a second alarm to bring in additional help. Due to the weather conditions, which I think paid off in the end, we were able to put a quick knock on the fire."

Chief Martin says one firefighter hurt his arm while putting out the fire and had to be treated for a minor injury at Beebe Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Allegations

    Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Allegations

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:52:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:53:30 GMT

    SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including those raised by a local union. According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town sol...

    More

    SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including those raised by a local union. According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town sol...

    More

  • Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:28:27 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More
    DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has given final approval to a bill increasing taxes on corporations, a key part of Gov. John Carney's plan to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Under the legislation approved Thursday, maximum corporate franchise tax payments paid by many companies incorporated in Delaware will increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations. Analysts say the b...More

  • Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall

    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:18:05 GMT

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices