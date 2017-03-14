Correctional Officers Association of Delaware Issues New Demands - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Correctional Officers Association of Delaware Issues New Demands

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. – The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware issued demands as it begins negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement set to expire June 30, 2018.

COAD listed 16 “action items” it says Gov. John Carney and the Delaware General Assembly must address. Among those action items, a complete staffing overhaul for all facilities, a complete overhaul of the salary structure for all COAD officers, having no fewer than two employees assigned to any post where inmate contact occurs, and oil-based Capstun devices and working radios for all employees working where inmates are housed or directly supervised.

COAD also wants to end a DOC/ACLU agreement adopted in 2016, which the union claims directly led to the death of Lt. Stephen Floyd, a correctional officer killed during a prison uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center back in February. COAD made t hose claims last month, stating the agreement's housing requirements for certain inmates with mental health issues pushed dangerous and violent prisoners into lower security buildings such as the one where the hostage takeover occurred.

The ACLU has vehemently denied that claim and says its inaccurate inmates were moved to make room for mental health inmates.

Other action items include double time during freezes, monthly paid training days, bonus incentives and better pay for certain hours and certain positions.

COAD says it expects a response to the action items listed no later than May 1, 2017.

