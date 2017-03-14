Whaleyville Woman Continues to Complain to the State about Flood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Whaleyville Woman Continues to Complain to the State about Flooding Issues

(Photo;WBOC) (Photo;WBOC)

WHALEYVILLE, Md- One Whaleyville woman said she cannot deal with the flooding from storms anymore and is calling on the state for help.

Flooding in Joyce Phillips' backyard has gotten to be so bad over the past few years that she said every time it rains, she panics.

"My nerves can't take it no more. I'm 75-years-old. I can't go through this every time they say there's going to be a storm or a hurricane," Phillips said.

Phillips said this has happened to her multiple times and she had called on the state to fix the problem, but they haven't solved it. 

"The water comes every time it rains, all the tax ditches they keep digging more and more and it goes into this main one back here. And then eventually it comes up and comes in my house," Phillips said.

The State Highway Association responded to Phillips' complaint Tuesday and tried to clean out the waterway causing the issue. But state highway supervisor and trainor Phil Trudel, said unfortunately there isn't much they can do to fix the issue.

"I feel bad for a lot of these people because of the fact that the water the way its running. You know there's not much at this point that we can do about it until it starts to settle down," Trudel said.

But, Phillips' neighbor Shirley Truitt says the State can definitely do more.

"I think we need cooperation and people that have the equipment because we are paying taxes and I think we're paying for that kind of service," Truitt said.

At this point, Phillips said she is so tired of complaining that she would just like to pick up and move out. 

