Delaware Lawmakers Reconvene After Break for Budget Hearings

Delaware Lawmakers Reconvene After Break for Budget Hearings

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware lawmakers are returning to work after a weeks-long break for budget committee hearings.
    
This year's session was supposed to reconvene Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday because of a winter storm.
    
Wednesday's agenda includes several House committee hearings on proposed legislation.
    
The Senate, meanwhile, is expected to vote on Gov. John Carney's nominee for state environmental secretary, Shawn Garvin.
    
Republican lawmakers have expressed concern about Garvin, a former EPA regional administrator. But Democrats remain the majority in the Senate, following a special election last month to fill a vacant seat.
    
Republicans had a chance to regain control of the Senate for the first time in more than 40 years, but Stephanie Hansen won the special election to give Democrats a slim 11-10 majority. Hansen will be sworn in Wednesday.

