Dover City Manager Retiring

DOVER, Del. - Dover's city manager is retiring at the of the week.

City Manager Scott Koenig made the somewhat surprising announcement at Monday's city council meeting. He said his last day will be Friday, March 17.

Mr. Koenig has worked with the city for the past 27 years, in a variety of positions.

Donna Mitchell was appointed by city council to the position of acting city manager, a position she will hold until council completes a thorough and comprehensive search for a new city manager.

City Council President Timothy Slavin said there would be a formal recognition of Koenig's service and career at a future meeting in Dover.

