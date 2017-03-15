City of Lewes to Discuss Parking Rate Hike

LEWES, Del.- If you spend any time in Lewes, Delaware either shopping or enjoying the beach, you may soon have to pay a little more to park. The city is looking for ways to erase a $150,000 budget deficit. By increasing the hourly parking rates from a $1.50 to $2, the city estimates it could raise as much as $90,000 a year.

Lewes resident Richard Drews said of the possible hike, "It's already high enough. They increased the prices in Rehoboth, and it's like $2 an hour so they're probably following along with Rehoboth."



The Lewis City Council is also thinking about raising the downtown parking meters from $1 to a $1.25, which could raise another $40,000 a year. The question is, would it turn people off from coming to Lewes?

"Sometimes it's a little disconcerting for visitors, but it's always an attraction because there is so much nice to do here that people will still be coming," said Maria Browning.

No decisions have been made on the parking rate increases but discussions will continue Thursday afternoon during a town budget meeting in Lewes..