As Nor'easter Leaves, Cold Weather Sinks In

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - As Delmarva dries out from Tuesday's nor'easter, some are getting back to their normal routine--with a bitter wind chill at their backs.

"I'm looking forward to getting warm now," says Walter Heinlein of Rehoboth Beach, out on his morning stroll along the boardwalk. "I missed yesterday because of 50 miles per hour winds, cold, snow and rain."

Heinlein says he likes to walk every day, so Wednesday's cold temperatures weren't about to keep him inside.

"It is what it is," he says. "I can't do anything about it except dress warmer."

At the north end of the boardwalk, Christopher Hayes is part of the construction team on an ongoing reconstruction project. He says Wednesday's weather makes their jobs tougher.

"It makes it a little harder to grab stuff with your hands that you need to," he tells WBOC. "But work still has to get done, so you kinda just have to deal with it."

Hayes says dressing warmly is key.

"You never get as much done as when its 65-70 degrees and sunny," he says. "But you get enough done that it's still worth coming down here. It's still worth coming to work."

Tom Archino runs a social media website and a daily drone vlog. He said high winds are always a concern, but Wednesday was treating his drone well.

"[The wind] is something I have to consider when I'm flying it," he says. "I like what's going on....the sun's coming up. It's beautiful."

Wednesday's winds whipped various objects--like empty cardboard boxes--across the boardwalk, and icicles could be seen hanging from the Henlopen Hotel. Hayes says it was a harsh change from February's beach-worthy weather.

"I was hoping spring was here," he says. "I guess not quite yet."