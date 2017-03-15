Three More Flu-related Deaths in Delaware; 8 so Far This Season

DOVER, Del.- State health officials say three more flu-related deaths have been reported in Delaware.



Delaware's Division of Public Health said the fatalities bring the total number of flu-related deaths for the 2016-2017 season to eight.



Officials said the three new flu deaths were a 55-year-old New Castle County man who died the third week of February; a 64-year-old New Castle County man who died the last week of February; and a 65-year-old Kent Countyman who died the first week of March.

Officials said all three people had underlying health conditions.

The Division of Public Health said that so far, there have been 2,712 lab-confirmed flu cases this season in Delaware compared to 416 at this time last year.

The recent deaths push this flu season's fatalities ahead of last year's where there six flu-related deaths among Delawareans during the entire 2015-2016 season.

Last year, the flu season peaked later, and the first flu-related death didn’t occur until March 14, 2016. Of the 2,712 lab-confirmed cases this year, 1,412 (52 percent) infected individuals are from New Castle County, 756 (28 percent) are from Kent County, and 544 (20 percent) are from Sussex County. These numbers reflect lab-confirmed cases and the actual number of flu cases in Delaware is likely much higher, officials said.

For more information on influenza prevention, diagnosis and treatment, call the Division of Public Health at 888-282-8672 or visit flu.delaware.gov.