Prison Union: Female Officer at Vaughn Assaulted by Inmate

SMYRNA, Del. - A female correctional officer at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday, according to the Delaware correctional officers' union.

COAD says the officer was working in the facility clinic and had gone to the infirmary to help collect trash from dinner. According to the union, as the officer entered a cell to remove trash a little after 4 p.m., the inmate inside muttered something and moved as if to leave the cell.

The officer reportedly put her arm up to stop the inmate, and COAD says the inmate responded by hitting the inmate's arm and assuming a fighting stance.

As another officer, who was working an overtime shift, arrived to assist, the inmate reportedly lunged past the officers and started to walk down the hallway. COAD says as the officers followed the inmate, he began to swing his arms at them, causing them to discharge pepper spray before taking the inmate into custody. COAD says the officers were not injured.

According to COAD President Geoff Klopp, the officer who provided backup in this scenario was working just one of nearly 600 overtime shifts that had to be filled this week at JTVCC. Klopp says if there had been another staff member or two in the infirmary Tuesday afternoon, the assault would likely have been avoided.