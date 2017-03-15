Two Caroline County Men Sentenced for Arson

RIDGELY, Md.- Two Caroline County men have been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to a house last summer.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire occurred shortly after 10 p.m. June 14 at 23290 Ninetown Road in Ridgely brought 43 firefighters from the Ridgely and surrounding fire departments out to extinguish. The unoccupied house was owned by Joseph Murray of Ridgely.

Jeremiah Durham, 19, plead guilty in November to second-degree arson and was sentenced to 10 years of detention with all but six months suspended. In addition, Durham must pay 50 percent of $16,600 in restitution to Murray and was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Dustin O’Neal, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree arson and has been sentenced to 10 years of detention with all but 12 months suspended. He will serve his 12 months locally. O’Neal will pay the other 50 percent of the $16,600 in restitution to Murray and will also be placed on five years of supervised probation.

Durham and O’Neal were originally taken into custody by Deputy State Fire Marshals on June 29, 2016.