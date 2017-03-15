Arrests in String of Burglaries in Kent & Sussex Counties

DELAWARE - Police arrested three suspects and are looking for one more suspect connected to several burglaries across Kent and Sussex Counties.

Detectives recently arrested Alicia E. Satterfield, 20 of Dagsboro, and a 16-year-old boy from Ocean View, in connection with multiple residential burglaries committed in the Millville and Ocean View areas that occurred the first week in March.

Once inside the houses, police say the duo stole electronic devices and money. Police say in some cases the suspects stole nothing at all, but caused damage to windows and doors while breaking in.

Satterfield and the 16-year-old boy were both charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, ten counts of conspiracy 2nd, ten counts of attempted theft, one count of theft, and five counts of criminal mischief. They were both released on unsecured bonds.

In a separate investigation involving commercial burglaries, police arrested Rontrell Leonard, 19 of Seaford. He's charged with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, three counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of burglar tools, three counts of theft, four counts of conspiracy 2nd, and four counts of criminal mischief.

The charges stem from investigations that occurred over the months of January and February involving various restaurants in Kent County and a gas station in Milton. Police say Leonard and co-conspirator, identified as Alonzo D. Sutton-Bullock, 20 of Camden, would steal cash registers and money. Leonard was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.

Police are still searching for Sutton-Bullock. He is wanted for three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, three counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of burglar tools, three counts of theft, four counts of conspiracy 2nd, and four counts of criminal mischief.

Troopers say Leonard and Sutton-Bullock committed other burglaries in the jurisdictions of Milton Police Department and Dover Police Department. Both departments, as well as the state police, worked together in solving these crimes and have additionally charged Leonard and have warrants on file for Sutton-Bullock.

If anyone has any information in reference to Alonzo Sutton-Bullock's whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective D. Kristunas at 302-752-3856 or Detective S. Carbine at 302-698-8444. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."