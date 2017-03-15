Police: Felton Teen Arrested After Giving Cops Fake Identity

HARRINGTON, Del. - A teenager from Felton has been arrested after police say he gave them a fake name during a traffic stop.

According to Harrington police, officers on patrol on South DuPont Highway Tuesday pulled over a vehicle in the area of Gordon Street for an unspecified traffic violation.

Police made contact with the driver and learned he was driving with a suspended license. They say 18-year-old Dathan Earle, a passenger in the vehicle, could not provide any form of identification and gave officers a fake name and date of birth. A computer check led police to determine Earle's true identity, and he was taken into custody.

Police say Earle also had an active capias out of Kent County Family Court. He was issued a criminal summons for criminal impersonation and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $1,100 secured bond. Police say the driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic summons and released.