Dune Grass and Fencing Placed Along Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – As part of the Beachfill Nourishment Project, crews have begun to plant dune grass and place 8,000 linear feet of sand fencing in Rehoboth Beach.

The project is sponsored by the state of Delaware as well as the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Bill Young of Long Neck enjoys visiting the beach and boardwalk all year long.

"I think it’s a good idea,” Young said, “I enjoy walking here every day. It's just a nice place and I hope this helps replenish everything."

The total cost of the project, which is being paid for by DNREC and the Army Corps of engineers, is $11.2 million. Included in the beachfill nourishment project is beach replenishment as well as dune crossover paths that have already been completed.

Although the cost sounds high to some, most, including Pop Kosher and his wife Lynne who recently moved to the area, believe it’s a wise investment.

"The beach supports a lot of economic activity,” said Pop Kosher “so if you haven't got the beach you haven't got the town."

The planting and fence installation is expected to be complete by April 1.