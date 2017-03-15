4-Year-Old Left Alone on School Bus in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A Pocomoke City father found his 4-year-old daughter outside when she was supposed to be in school.

Tyler Lockwood was driving down the road last week and spotted his daughter, outside alone, when she was supposed to be in pre-K.

Lockwood is now demanding answers from the school.

It began when Lockwoods 4-year-old daughter, Kayma, fell asleep on her bus ride to Pocomoke Elementary School.

During a search of the bus by the bus, the bus monitor got distracted and passed by the child sleeping. The bus driver then went home and parked the bus and that is where Kayma woke up.

The 4-year-old opened the door to the bus and stepped outside, cold and confused. Then out of the blue, Lockwood found her.

"She was crying, her hair blowing in the wind, it was cold out here her shoes were untied, her coat was hanging off. She just looked really pitiful, tears all down her face," Lockwood said.

Lockwood said he was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. He also said he is thankful she didn't wander too far.

"I say, God brought me here to get my baby. That's the only thing, God brought me here to get my child," Lockwood said.

Worcester County Public Schools Public Relations Officer Carrie Sterrs said, "We never want any of our students to be put in this type of situation. On behalf of the school system, we sincerely apologize to the child and her family for this unfortunate incident."

Lockwood said he is still considering a lawsuit.

The school district said that the driver of the bus now faces disciplinary action. In the future the school said it will be using a "child check alarm system" on its buses. This will siren an alarm when the key is removed from the ignition forcing the bus driver to walk to the back of the bus and turn the alarm off. School officials believe this will ensure the buses are given a proper examination.