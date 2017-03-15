A New Dawn Takes Over Salisbury Regional Airport

SALISBURY, MD - There's a new dawn at the Salisbury Regional Airport.

"It's an honor to be here," said Dawn Veatch, the new airport manager who recently replaced longtime manager Bob Bryant.

Veatch said the airport is a gem.

"The airport is a diamond in the rough, and I think the timing is perfect right now to engage the airport with the industrial park that has not been developed yet," she said. "We're an enterprise zone here so it brings great opportunity for people that want to start new businesses."

Veatch, a pilot herself, brings plenty of experience having worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, and most recently with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. She said one of her first tasks will be several renovations to the airport's terminal. But she also wants to build new hangars to attract the growing corporate jet market.

"That's a huge piece that is missing at this airport for this size, and this part of the Eastern Shore," she said. "I mean you need to be able to bring the jets in and have them come here and bring business."

That's not all. Veatch would like to bring back food service for people waiting for their flights.

"[I want to] look at bringing our local restaurants in that have off-site permits," Veatch said. "They can come here and we'll work it out where they'll have great space to bring their foods. Breakfast, noon and happy hour time of day when flights are coming and going."

Veatch said the support from the community is amazing,

"To be able to help grow this airport into what I know it can be is just a tremendous, not only responsibility, but it's also a huge opportunity," she said.