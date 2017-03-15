A New Dawn Takes Over Salisbury Regional Airport

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) -- Democratic lawmakers have proposed raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco in Delaware to help balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.More
OCEAN CITY, Md. - If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.More
Two teens have been arrested today by Maryland State Police for their involvement in the murder last Saturday.More
A James M. Bennett High School student convicted of assaulting an official at the Salisbury school has been sentenced to five years in prison.More
Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.More
Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating an arson fire in Wicomico County.More
If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.
The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.More
The Rehoboth Beach area is mourning the loss of Cheryl Blackman, a well-known member of the community who died early Wednesday morning after a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She was 53.More
In light of a recent audit into Sussex Tech's financial procedures, one man says his experience has new relevance.
Tom Keeton used to teach at the adult division of the school. He says when he worked there, he noticed an employee was copying textbooks.More
