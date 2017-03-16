MSP: Missing Willards Woman Found

WILLARDS, Md. - Maryland State Police located a Wicomico County woman reported missing earlier this week.

Police say Katie M. Cook, of Willards, was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. on March 16 in Jessup, Md. Police say she was not harmed and investigators have found no evidence of a crime connected with her disappearance.

Cook's mother reported her missing to Maryland State Police on March 14. According to police, her mother stated Cook was last seen on the morning of March 12 in the Jessup area and had not maintained her usual contact with family members.

Troopers issued a lookout for Cook, which included the distribution of flyers and photos. State Police investigators were conducting a thorough search of the Rt. 1 area in Jessup this morning when Cook was located.