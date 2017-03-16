Delaware City Refinery Releases Hazardous Chemical into Air - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware City Refinery Releases Hazardous Chemical into Air

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP)- Officials say an equipment malfunction caused the Delaware City Refinery to release a hazardous chemical into the air.
    
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental control announced that the facility released 100 lbs. of sulfur dioxide into the air Wednesday morning.
    
The chemical is considered hazardous by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
    
The state environmental agency says the facility has fixed the equipment malfunction that was to blame.

