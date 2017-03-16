4 Hospitalized After Using Charcoal Grill to Heat Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

4 Hospitalized After Using Charcoal Grill to Heat Home

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Authorities say four people were hospitalized after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home during a storm-caused power outage.
    
New Castle County Paramedic First Class Yvonne T. Russell says paramedics found four patients who had been exposed to carbon monoxide from a charcoal grill within the Wilmington-area home Wednesday evening.
    
A 13-year-old boy and three adult women - aged 18, 30 and 67 - were treated at the scene for inhaling the odorless gas. They were later taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.
    
Many homes throughout the area had been without power since a storm Tuesday.
    
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned that burning charcoal inside can be deadly.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices