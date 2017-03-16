Maryland Police to Enforce St. Patrick's Day DUI Patrol

BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, as well as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Allied Agencies, say they will be hosting a two-day DUI saturation initiative during the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Troopers and deputies will start the patrol during the early afternoon hours Friday, March 17 and continue through the early morning hours of Sunday, March 19th. Troopers will be stationed at several locations, during various times throughout the county and Ocean City, ensuring safety during weekend festivities. The Berlin Barrack will also be using the MSP Mobile Testing DUI Enforcement truck, featuring two breath test and a holding cell. Troopers and deputies plan to use the truck to expedite the arrest process and assist officers in their patrol duties.

The MSP Princess Anne Barrack will also be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout the weekend to reduce the number of drunk and drugged drivers during the holiday weekend.

MSP is warning St. Patrick's Day weekend participants to plan ahead for a designated driver, public transportation or taxi cabs. Police are also urging drivers to not drink and drive. People are advised to call 911 if they observe a vehicle that appears to be operated by a drunk driver.