Potential Parking Changes Coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The town of Georgetown's planning commission is currently discussing a proposed parking ordinance that would add some parking options. but shrink others.

Planning Administrator Jocelyn Godwin said the changes come as activity in town has grown, and they want to make sure they have adequate parking to reflect that. For one, the proposed ordinance would allow businesses with parking lots to designate 10 percent of their spaces as "compact car parking." It also suggests that for every 10 parking spaces in a lot, there must be one bike rack, located within 50 feet of that lot's building. Angela Hazzard of Georgetown thinks that's a great idea.

"Any way you can reduce people driving, road congestion," she said. "I like the idea of bike racks."

The ordinance would also reduce the minimum sizes of spaces across town. Currently, parallel parking spots are 10 by 22 feet, but the ordinance suggests reducing that to 9 by 22 feet. Spaces in parking lots are now 10 by 20 feet. According to the new ordinance, they would shrink to 9 by 18 feet. That change bothered Grant Barcus, who drives a large SUV.

"I think it'd be a really big pain. I'm a landscaper and I usually carry a trailer with me," he said. "I'd have to park sideways and take up more parking spots than normal."

Godwin said 9 by 18 feet is a standard parking size across the state. The ordinance also addresses definitions and usage requirements.

"A current use is Filling Station with parking based on the number of service bays," Godwin said. "The revised use would be a convenience store with gas sales and the required parking would be based on the square footage of the retail."

The ordinance would also give businesses more leeway with parking requirements, allowing them to pay the town a fee instead of providing all the spots the code requires. Godwin said that part was designed for businesses downtown.

Georgetown's planning commission may make myriad changes and suggestions before the ordinance is complete. At Thursday's meeting, the commissioners also discussed handicapped parking options and changing parking allotments for different housing types. After a finalized version is decided, the planning commission will hold public hearings for the ordinance before it is presented to the town council for approval.

Godwin said this ordinance has been years in the making and town officials hope to take the next steps soon.