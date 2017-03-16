OC Police Arrest Suspected Heroin Dealer

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police arrested a Delaware man suspected of selling heroin to person who overdosed earlier this month.

On March 7, officers responded to a heroin overdose on Old Landing Road. Emergency crews were able to revive the victim by administering naloxone, a medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Through investigation, detectives with the OCPD Criminal Investigation Division Narcotics Unit were able to determine who sold the drug to the victim. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Alexandre L. Dejournette of Georgetown. After several days of investigating, detectives were able to locate arrest Dejournette on March 14.

Dejournette was charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was transferred to the Worcester County Jail on $75,000 bail.