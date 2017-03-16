Delaware OHS Announces St. Patrick's Day DUI Checkpoints

DOVER, Del. -- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is announcing three DUI checkpoints in the state for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

State officials say they are planning ahead of the weekend festivities, urging participants to ensure their own safety with a sober driver home.

“We know this is a big weekend for celebrations, but we want everyone to make it to their destination safely. Please plan ahead and know how you’ll get home after a night of drinking. Rely on a sober friend, call a taxi, or use Uber or Lyft. All are better options than relying on the Luck of the Irish to get home safely,” says Kimberly Chesser, OHS Impaired Driving Coordinator.

OHS is pairing with state law enforcement coordinating three multi-jurisdictional DUI checkpoints in New Castle County along Route 40, Kent County along Route 13, and Sussex County along Route 1. The OHS says the checkpoints will be staffed with police presence prepared to arrest any persons impaired on the state's roadways. Officials also say a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) will be present at each checkpoint to assist officers in recognizing signs of drug impairment.

Both the OHS and state law enforcement are urging drivers to never drink or do drugs and drive.