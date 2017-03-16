Roundabout Construction Prompts Road Closures in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The State Highway Administration announced upcoming road closures in Cambridge as part of an ongoing project.

Beginning Monday, March 16, SHA will temporarily close eastbound Church Creek Road (MD 16). They will also close Woods Road just south of MD 16. The westbound side of MD 16 will not be affected.

This is part of the ongoing construction of a new roundabout at that intersection in Cambridge. According to SHA, this temporary traffic pattern is necessary to provide a safe buffer for workers and drivers as SHA begins the second phase of roundabout construction.

Drivers should follow the signed detour:

MD 16 eastbound motorists will take MD 341 (Race Street) north to MD 343 (Washington Street) east to US 50 (Ocean Gateway) east to MD 16.

Motorists will access Woods Road south of MD 16 using Stone Boundary Road and Southside Avenue.

Additionally, crews will open Woods Road north of MD 16 to traffic in conjunction with these changes. This leg of the intersection was closed last fall for the first phase of the $ 4.1 million roundabout project.

In addition to the roundabout, SHA is installing a shared-use pedestrian and bicycle path, relocating utilities, improving drainage and upgrading lighting with LED systems. This project will be completed by late summer, weather permitting.