Gov. Carney Announces New Director of Office of Early Learning

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney announced today Kimberly Krzanowski as the new executive director of the Delaware Department of Education's Office of Early Learning.



Krzanowski has more than 16 years of experience in early learning as a former early childhood teacher, center administrator and higher education faculty member, most recently as instructional director/ Education Department chair at Delaware Technical Community College.



"We must ensure all children get to kindergarten ready to learn. Kim is the right leader to help us do this," said Governor John Carney. "Kim will help our state build stronger connections between early learning and our K-12 schools."



Krzanowski will join the Office of Early Learning on April 3.



As executive director of the Office of Early Learning, Krzanowski will also maintain support for Delaware Stars, the state's quality rating system for early childhood centers, and help Delaware provide children and families with the early intervention and coaching to ensure the children are ready for school.



"Kim has dedicated her career to advocating for our youngest learners, ensuring they receive access to high quality care and education. I am excited to welcome her to the Delaware Department of Education," said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting.



Krzanowski also has served on numerous advisory boards and statewide committees including T.E.A.C.H® Early Childhood Delaware, Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children Professional Development, New Castle County Vocational School District Early Childhood Career Program and the Delaware Early Childhood Professional Development Strategic Planning Committee.



Krzanowski holds a Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Delaware, a Master's degree in instruction from Wilmington University and is currently working toward her Doctorate degree in educational leadership with a concentration on the early childhood workforce at Wilmington University.